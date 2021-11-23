Abilities Alliance Honors Community Partners

November 23, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Nominations are open for awards recognizing Livingston County businesses that value people of all abilities.



The Abilities Alliance is a workgroup of the Human Services Collaborative Body which aims to change the conversation from the word “disabilities” to “abilities.” They are now seeking to recognize individual businesses in Livingston County that demonstrate efforts to ensure that people of all abilities are provided meaningful opportunities to be engaged in the community, provide encouragement and inspiration for other businesses and organizations, and acknowledge incremental improvement beyond simply financial investments.



Abilities Alliance Co-Chair Doug Haseley said, in a release, “The local agencies, organizations, and individuals that make up the Abilities Alliance want to celebrate the amazing community partners who value people of all abilities and integrate this value into their workplace.”



There are five categories in which to nominate a community partner: Digital Accessibility; Environmental Accessibility; Employment Accessibility; Accessibility Training and Awareness; and Communications Accessibility. Nominations are being accepted through Friday, December 10th, with winners notified in January and recognized at the Collaborative Body’s annual meeting in February.



More information, including a greater description of each category and nomination forms, can be found attached below.