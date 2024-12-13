Survey Examines Disability Needs In Livingston County

December 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Abilities Alliance has released a report regarding Disability Needs in Livingston County.



The Abilities Alliance is a workgroup of the Livingston Human Services Collaborative Body, a coalition of disability service organizations that strive to provide the most effective services for all abilities in the community. It sends out a survey every other year to understand needs, identify service gaps, and gather information from Livingston County community members who identify as having a disability.



The survey was open to any Livingston County community member with a disability. Support persons, caregivers, parents, or providers were encouraged to help the individual(s) complete the survey. Livingston County residents with disabilities were surveyed in early 2024 to gather data. Results are attached.



Amy Johnston is the Community Collaborative Planner for the Human Services Collaborative Body. She told WHMI they repeat the survey every other year so they have some nice data to compare. She noted one takeaway from the survey is that 81% reported a desire for more social and recreational opportunities, and that they’re looking to overcome isolation and get out and enjoy the community.



Johnston said 35% of respondents said they really suffer with isolation, which ties in with that need for a social network and recreational opportunities – really just to be included and have events they’re able to be a part of.



Johnston said the survey examines a person’s goals, any barriers to their goals, as well as any un-met needs in the community and what those challenges are. She said one example is access to businesses as there are a lot of historic and older buildings in the community so thinking about ways to help people access and navigate them – adding there are small things that can be done to make buildings more accessible.



Director of Full Spectrum Agency for Autistic Adults and Workgroup Member Katie Oswald also highlighted the responses saying “We need the community to focus on creating more affordable and accessible social and recreational opportunities. People continue to struggle with isolation and unmet needs around social and recreational opportunities, with 81% reporting that they wish they had more friends or people to connect with”.



Johnston said the Abilities Alliance workgroup continues to raise awareness about inclusion and accessibility for people of all abilities in Livingston County. The Alliance said the needs survey is an important part of understanding what services people need most in the community, and it will continue to learn from community members and encourage others to take steps toward greater inclusion.



Johnston added the workgroup is also focused on trying to find ways to recognize community partners, individual businesses, and organizations in Livingston County that demonstrate the value of people of all abilities and they have an annual award process.



Categories include Digital Accessibility, Environmental Accessibility, Employment Accessibility, Accessibility Training and Awareness, and Communication Accessibility.



A release with more information and a link to the nomination form are provided. Nominations are due by December 20th.