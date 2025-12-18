Abilities Alliance Seeks Nominations For Community Partner Award

December 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





There are just a couple of days left to nominate a business, event, or organization in Livingston County that demonstrates the value of people of all abilities for an award.



The Abilities Alliance, a workgroup of the Human Service Collaborative Body (HSCB), is seeking nominations for the Annual Community Partner Award.



The award recognizes an individual, business, event, or organization in Livingston County that demonstrates the value of people of all abilities.





The purpose of the award is to:



-Recognize efforts to ensure that individuals of all abilities are provided meaningful opportunities to be actively engaged in the community.



-Provide encouragement and inspiration for other businesses and organizations.



-Acknowledge incremental improvement, not just financial investments.





Abilities Alliance Chair and Executive Director for the Arc Livingston Laura Sauer said “We want to take this opportunity to recognize individuals and businesses that go above and beyond to ensure inclusion of people of all abilities in Livingston County.”





An individual, business, or organization can be nominated for the following categories:



-Accessibility Training and Awareness

-Communication Accessibility

-Digital Accessibility

-Environmental Accessibility



Nominations for the Community Partner Award must be submitted online using the Recognizing Community Partners Nomination Form. The nomination form will prompt you to identify the business or event, and primary contact, as well as the reasoning for the nomination in the specific category.



Nominations will be accepted through this Friday, December 19th.



Winners will be notified in January and recognized at the Human Services Collaborative Body’s Annual Meeting in February.



More information is available in the provided links and attachment.