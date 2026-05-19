Old Abandoned Gas Station Property Finally Sold In Downtown Howell

May 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A long abandoned and vacant gas station in downtown Howell that has long been an eyesore in the community is finally on its way out.



The old Clark gas station, later Howell Gas & More, at 401 East Grand River at the corner of Barnard Street has been sold.



The announcement was made at Monday night’s City Council meeting.



Mayor Nikolas Hertrich told WHMI last week marked a sale of the property in Howell that “many have been watching for at least a decade now”. He said he’s not sure what it’s going to be yet but it has been sold and people “should look for some sort of development occurring in the future”.



Hertrich added that City staff has worked very hard on this and former longtime City Attorney Dennis Perkins also spent a lot of time on it. He said they’re really glad to see that property has been sold, that they’re going to have some movement on it, and that it will be developed into something new.



The gas station has been abandoned and neglected for many years. The City previously initiated litigation to try and get it demolished after years of delays and revoked permits regarding the dangerous building.