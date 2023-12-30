Abandoned Car Leads to Rescue of Dementia Patient Behind Hartland High School

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 92-year-old Flint man with dementia is hospitalized with hypothermia at Hurley Hospital, after his car was discovered in a grassy area behind Hartland High School Saturday morning, with the doors open and windshield wipers on.



Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports a Hartland couple discovered the car while on their morning walk and called 911.



Deputies, along with Hartland Fire, discovered the man in a swampy area.



Further Investigation revealed the male had been reported as a missing dementia patient to Michigan State Police - Flint earlier in the morning.