AARP Michigan's Tax-Aide Team Ramping Up for Tax Season

January 22, 2020

Tax season officially starts soon, and hundreds of volunteers are finalizing their training so they can help Michiganders prepare their returns.



The AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide Program runs from Feb. 1 thru Apr. 15, and volunteer preparers can assist filers with their forms and identify possible credits or deductions. Peter Elliott heads up the group's Michigan Tax-Aide Team, and said roughly 800 counselors will be available at 150 sites. "All of our counselors, in addition to the training, they have to pass three competency tests that the IRS provides. If they don't pass that then they're not allowed to do returns. So everybody is trained and certified."



AARP tax prep services are free to people of all ages. In 2019, their volunteers helped more than 65,000 Michiganders receive $28 million in refunds. Elliott has worked with the program for more than 16 years, and said he understands that taxes can be complicated, especially for older adults experiencing retirement and other life changes. "Every year you'll do a return for somebody who's excited about getting a $300 property tax credit. It means a lot to them. Older people, sometimes they get really worried about filling out forms and things, so seeing the smile on their face when they find they're getting a credit makes it worth it."



He encouraged people to set up an appointment with a tax counselor sooner rather than later, because some sites fill up very quickly. Site locations can be found online through the link below. (JK)



Public News Service assisted with this report.