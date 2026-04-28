One Of Two Flint Men Charged In Conway Township Murder Found Guilty

April 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





One of two Flint men charged in a Conway Township murder has been found guilty by a local jury.



28-year-old Aaron Aydelotte (top) and 25-year-old Marqwevell Cummings were charged in the shooting death of a man whose body and burned-out car was discovered in Conway Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were first called out to a vehicle fire on Sherwood Road around 8am on Saturday, March 8 of 2025. The vehicle was a 2000 Toyota Camry, and the fire appeared to be intentionally set.

About two hours later, deputies were called out to a death investigation on Robb Road. The victim, identified only as a 25-year-old man from Flint, and also the owner of the burned-out Camry. The Sheriff's Office says the victim was shot with a firearm.



The Livingston Daily first reported the guilty verdict for Aydelotte.

Records show Aydelotte’s jury trial in Livingston County Circuit Court got underway April 13th and lasted for nine days. A jury returned its guilty verdict on two counts of homicide – murder - 1st degree premeditated on April 23rd.



Aydelotte will be sentenced as a 4th time habitual offender when sentenced June 4th.



Separately, Cummings case is heading to trial after no plea agreement was reached at a final settlement conference April 24th. He’s charged with homicide - open murder – statutory short form. Records show his case is slated for trial May 4th through the 14th.



Both men have been held on $1 (M) million cash/surety bonds.