AAA: Year-End Holiday Travel Expected To Set New Record

December 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Year-end holiday travel is expected to hit a new record. That’s according to the Auto Club Group AAA.



AAA projects 122.4 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the 13-day year-end holiday period that began December 20th and ends January 1st.



This year’s forecast is a 2.2% increase over 2024, surpassing last year’s record of 119.7 million travelers.



Nearly 4 million Michiganders are among those traveling to close out 2025.



“People are eager to travel this holiday season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “That’s leading to record numbers on the roads and in the skies. Our advice is to plan ahead. Book early, allow extra time to reach your destination, and think about travel insurance if you’re flying during winter weather. It’s the best way to protect both your trip and your peace of mind.”





AAA offered the following, a link to the full report is provided.





National Holiday Travelers

-Total Travelers: 122.4 million (+2% / 2.7 million more than last year)

-Auto Travelers: 109.5 million (+2% / 2.1 million more than last year)

-Air Travelers: 8 million (+2% / 181,000 more than last year)

-Other Travelers (bus, train, cruise): 4.9 million (+9% / 407,000 more than last year)



Michigan Holiday Travelers

-Total Travelers: 3.9 million (+1.8% / 70,277 more than last year)

-Auto Travelers: 3.5 million (+1.6% / 54,490 more than last year)

-Air Travelers: 219,184 (+1.2% / 2,591 more than last year)

-Other Travelers: 158,384 (+9.1% / 13,197 more than last year)



Holiday Travel Costs

According to AAA booking data:

-Domestic flights: Average $890 (up 7%)

-International flights: Average $1,400 (down 14%)

-Domestic hotel stays: Average $750 (up 13%)

-Rental cars: Average $635 (up 1%)





Year-End Travelers by Mode of Transportation



By Car: AAA projects 109.5 million Americans will travel by car for their year-end trips, an increase of 2% compared to last year. Driving is the overwhelming favorite among all modes of transportation because of its convenience and low cost. This year, 89% of holiday travelers will take road trips.



-Gas prices are lower than last year, with the national average dipping below $3 per gallon for the first time in four years. Michigan drivers can expect lower gas prices compared to last Christmas, when the state average was $3.06.



-Safety reminders: December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. Designate a sober driver and avoid distractions.



-Vehicle prep: Check tires, battery, and fluids before hitting the road. AAA responded to more than 860,000 emergency roadside service calls during last year’s holiday.



-Slow Down, Move Over: Protect roadside workers and stranded motorists.







Air Travel Soars Above 8 million



AAA projects a record 8.03 million travelers, a 2.3% increase compared to last year. This will be the first time on record that the number of domestic air travelers over the year-end holiday period exceeds 8 million.



Domestic flights are 7% more expensive this year. According to AAA data, which is based on what travelers paid when they booked their holiday trips, the average ticket costs nearly $900. The days leading up to Christmas Day are the most expensive, while flying on the holiday itself is cheaper. New Year’s flights are also pricey, with many people returning home on New Year’s Day or even squeezing one extra weekend out of the holiday season and coming back on Sunday, January 4.



Travel insurance is essential, especially when winter weather and heavy travel demand increases the risk of delays and cancellations. It helps offset unexpected costs associated with rebooking fees, lost luggage, and trip interruptions. For air travelers, this protection is especially valuable during peak holiday periods when flights are full and alternative options are limited.





Tips for Air Travelers

-Check flight status before leaving home and sign up for airline alerts.



-Arrive early: Allow at least two hours for domestic flights and three for international.



-Pack smart: Keep medications, chargers, and a change of clothes in your carry-on.



-Know your rights: Understand airline policies on rebooking and compensation.



Photos: AP, AAA