AAA Warns Of Higher Crash Risks This Valentine’s Day

February 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





AAA is urging Michigan drivers to keep safety at the heart of their Valentine’s Day plans.



As more couples go out for romantic dinners, parties, and late-night outings; officials say they expect an increase in dangerous driving behaviors.



AAA Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said “A Saturday holiday is likely to bring heavier traffic, more celebrations, and a higher risk of impaired and distracted driving. If your evening includes drinks or you know the night will be busy and distracting, plan your ride ahead of time. A little preparation goes a long way in protecting the people you care about.”



Distractions Expected to Rise on Valentine’s Night



AAA reports “From last-minute dinner reservations to crowded parking lots and unfamiliar destinations, Valentine’s Day often creates the perfect storm for distracted driving. According to NHTSA, more than 3,000 people were killed in distracted driving crashes in 2023. Even a quick glance at a phone to check a message or confirm a reservation can lead to a serious or fatal crash”.





AAA encourages drivers to:



-Program the GPS before leaving

-Ask a passenger to help with directions

-Slow down in busy areas

-Silence notifications

-Pull over safely if you need to send a message





Saturday Celebrations Likely to Increase Impaired Driving



With Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday, alcohol consumption is expected to rise as more couples head out for dinners, parties, and late night celebrations. Weekend holidays historically see higher rates of impaired driving, and AAA warns that getting behind the wheel after drinking can turn a romantic evening into a costly and dangerous mistake.



A DUI arrest in Michigan can exceed $10,000 in fines, legal fees, and increased insurance premiums. The far greater cost is the potential for a preventable fatal crash. National data shows that 34 people die in drunk driving crashes every day - equating to one person every 42 minutes.



AAA says to plan ahead:



-Designate a sober driver

-Use rideshare or taxis

-Consider staying overnight if alcohol is part of your plans



Woodland added “Nothing says ‘I love you’ like making sure everyone gets home safely. A safe ride home ensures your night ends on a high note.”