AAA Honors Tow Operators On Employee Appreciation Day; Reminds Drivers To Move Over

March 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Friday, March 6th is “Employee Appreciation Day” and AAA is putting its employees front and center - specifically the tow operators who risk their lives every single day to help stranded motorists.



AAA Michigan Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland told WHMI “These men and women work inches from high-speed traffic, in unpredictable conditions, and too often with little protection from passing drivers”.



Tow operators remain among the most at risk workers in the transportation sector. Whether responding to breakdowns or clearing crash scenes, their safety depends largely on one thing: motorists obeying “Slow Down, Move Over” laws, which are now in place in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.



Vice President of Automotive Services, AAA – The Auto Club Group Scott VerBracken said "Every tow operator deserves to make it home to their family at the end of a shift. This Employee Appreciation Day, we want to recognize their bravery and sacrifice. We also ask that all drivers give these essential workers the gift that truly matters: space to work safely. Obeying the law is not just respectful; it can be the difference between life and death."



Despite universal “Slow Down, Move Over laws”, far too many drivers still fail to comply.

AAA research shows that while 64% of drivers say they slow down or change lanes for roadside incidents, 36% admit they do neither. AAA says the consequences are deadly. In 2024 alone, 46 emergency responders, including tow operators, were struck and killed while assisting motorists.



VerBracken continued "Tow truck drivers are heroes in reflective gear. They show up in the worst weather, at the worst times, and in the most dangerous locations. We want every operator to know how much we value their courage. But we also need every driver to understand that preventing tragedy is within their control. Just slow down and move over."



AAA is asking the public to show appreciation today and every day by practicing safer driving habits, acknowledging tow operators in person when possible, and spreading awareness online – saying “a simple lane change or reduction in speed can save a life”.