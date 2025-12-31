AAA Offers "Tow to Go" To Prevent Impaired Driving

December 31, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





AAA is once again offering its life-saving “Tow to Go” program to help keep impaired drivers off the road.



The service was activated for the year-end holidays – kicking off Wednesday, December 24th and running through 6am this Friday, January 2nd in Michigan.



“Tow to Go” provides a free, confidential ride and tow for impaired drivers and their vehicles to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.



Open to both AAA members and non-members, the program is designed as a last-resort safety net when other options, like a designated driver or rideshare, fall through. The service cannot be scheduled in advance and again - should only be used as a backup plan.



Those who do find themselves needing the service just call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.



AAA Michigan Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland told WHMI “The holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, but it also carries a greater risk of impaired driving. AAA urges Michigan drivers to plan ahead and make responsible choices to keep the holidays both safe and festive. Tow to Go is our gift to the community, ensuring everyone gets home safely to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones.”



Alcohol-impaired driving is involved in nearly one-third of all U.S. traffic deaths.



AAA reports that in 2023 alone, over 12,000 lives were lost in alcohol-related crashes – one every 42 minutes.



AAA’s “Crashes Hit Different” campaign reminds that “behind every crash statistic is a real person: a parent, a friend, or a neighbor whose life is forever changed. These tragedies are preventable, and programs like Tow to Go are part of the solution”.