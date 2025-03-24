AAA Survey: Half of Cannabis Users Consume Before Driving

March 24, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A rise in recreational cannabis use has resulted in a heightened risk of crashes, injuries, and fatalities related to drivers operating vehicles while under the influence of the drug, according to a new survey from AAA.



Michigan is one of 24 states that allow recreational use, and according to AAA, this form of impaired driving has become more common.



"Although AAA does not take a position on the legality of marijuana, we strongly oppose people driving under the influence of the drug," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA -- The Auto Club Group. "Marijuana causes impairing effects that make it unsafe to operate a motor vehicle."



According to one study, nearly 53 percent of cannabis users said they they consumed an hour or less before driving. About 47% of users believe cannabis use has little effect on their driving ability.



The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety conducted two separate but complementary studies to 1) analyze cannabis consumers’ thoughts, perceptions, and reasons for driving under the influence, and 2) develop messages that might deter this behavior in the future.



"Understanding what motivates cannabis consumers to drive under the influence can be helpful in developing effective strategies that make our roads safer for everyone," said Dr. David Yang, president and executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.



One study used surveys to gain a deeper understanding of cannabis consumers’ behaviors and perceptions of themselves. While the second project also gauged habits, behaviors, and perceptions, it primarily focused on what types of impaired driving messages resonated most with participants who are regular cannabis consumers.



"Effective messaging about cannabis-impaired driving needs to include credible voices, real-world scenarios, and respectful language," said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy. "Individuals who consume cannabis come from all walks of life and that should be reflected in the messaging."



Although impairment detection due to cannabis is not as straightforward as with alcohol, police are still able to identify cannabis impairment.



In 2024, AAA -- The Auto Club Group conducted a traffic safety survey asking Michigan residents whether their state has done enough to address the traffic safety implications of cannabis impaired driving since its legalization. Nearly half (45%) said more could be done through law enforcement, while 53% said more could be done through public education.



The Auto Club Group Traffic Safety survey was conducted online among Michigan residents from August 16 - 20, 2024. A total of 300 residents completed the survey. Survey results have a maximum margin of error of ± 5.7% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Michigan.



