AAA Survey: Most Drivers Still 'Afraid' of Fully Self-Driving Vehicles

March 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / whmi.com



A new survey from AAA finds most U.S. drivers are still afraid, or just uneasy about fully self-driving vehicles.



At least two-thirds of American drivers expressed fear of fully-self driving cars, while just 25 percent were uncertain.



A spokesperson for AAA said the fears are mostly driven by numerous, well-publicized incidents wehre drivers lost their lives in crashes because they were led to believe the car could drive itself.



The auto club points out no fully self-driving vehicle exists, only technologies to improve safety, with the driver still fully engaged behind the wheel.



Despite their fears, almost two-thirds of U.S. drivers would want Reverse Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, or Lane Keeping Assistance (62%) on their next vehicle.



You can find the survey results posted at the link below.