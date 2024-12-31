AAA Offers Tow To Go Through New Year's Day

December 31, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



AAA is continuing its Tow to Go program for New Year's revelers.



“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA will then send a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”



The auto club urges Michiganders to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Plan for a safe ride home by identifying a designated driver or ride sharing service before you party.



Tow to Go is active through 6 a.m. Thursday, January 2nd.



For service, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.



The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program for more than 25 years. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 30,000 impaired drivers from the roadway.



‘Tow to Go’ Guidelines:



· Free and available to AAA members and non-members.



· Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.



· Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.



· In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.



· Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.