AAA Offers "Tow to Go" for St. Paddy's Day Weekend

March 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



AAA is activating its "Tow to Go" program for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, to ensure partygoers have at least one final option to get home safely.



If you're stuck with no other option, you can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO, and a tow driver will take you and your vehicle to a safe place anywhere with a 10-mile radius.



"For those who overindulge and then get behind the wheel, the 'Tow to Go' program is a way to get a hold of a AAA, and we will get you and your car home safely," says the auto club's Gary Bubar.



"Tow to Go" has removed more than 30,000 impaired drivers from the road over the years.



"Tip of the hat to the responsibilty of these drivers who otherwise might have been driving and putting not just themselves in danger, but other highway users in danger as well."



While the service is free to anyone, AAA asks that it be treated only as a last resort. The number to keep in your phone is (855) 286-9246.