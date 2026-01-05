AAA: Four Resolutions To Save Lives In The New Year

January 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





AAA is urging drivers to make safety their top priority in 2026.



The Auto Club Group says “every day, preventable motor vehicle crashes claim lives and devastate families. These tragedies are not accidents; they are the result of choices made behind the wheel”.



In 2024, more than 39,000 people were killed in U.S. traffic crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. AAA says that sobering statistic is a clear reminder of the risks faced out on roads and the urgent need for safer driving habits.



AAA Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland says “Safe driving saves lives. This year, we’re challenging Michigan drivers to choose safety every time they get behind the wheel. Let’s make 2026 the year we turn resolutions into life-saving actions. When we slow down, stay focused, drive sober, and buckle up, we’re not just protecting ourselves, we’re helping create safer roads for everyone.”



On average, someone is killed in a car crash every 12 minutes on our nation’s roads, primarily due to four factors: speeding, distractions, impaired driving, and not buckling up.



AAA’s “Crashes Hit Different When They Happen to You” campaign reminds that all four of those factors are preventable.





2026 Driving Resolutions for Michiganders



1. Slow Down

Speeding not only decreases reaction time but dramatically increases the severity of crashes. In 2023, speeding contributed to more than 11,000 crash fatalities, or 29% of all roadway fatalities.



-Why it matters: Sticking to the speed limit gives you crucial seconds to brake or swerve if needed. It also reduces wear and tear on your vehicle and can even improve your fuel economy.



-Your resolution: Make a conscious effort to obey posted speed limits. Plan your trips to allow for extra time, so you don't feel the need to rush. Arriving a few minutes late is always better than not arriving at all.





2. Fully Focus on Driving

Taking your eyes off the road, even for a few seconds to text or adjust music, can lead to disaster. Texting while driving increases the risk of a crash by 23 times.



-Why it matters: When you are fully attentive, you can better anticipate the actions of other motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. You'll notice changing traffic patterns and potential dangers before they become emergencies.



-Your resolution: Before you start the car, put your phone on silent and place it out of reach, like in the glove compartment or your bag. If you need to use your phone for navigation, set the destination before you begin driving and use a hands-free mount.





3. Always Drive Sober

Driving impaired, by alcohol, drugs, or certain medications, seriously limits your ability to drive safely and puts everyone at risk.

-Why it matters: Impaired driving turns a vehicle into a weapon. The consequences are devastating and ripple through families and communities for years.



-Your resolution: If you plan on drinking, plan for a safe ride home. Designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service, or call a friend or family member. There is never an excuse to get behind the wheel while impaired.





4. Buckle Up

Wearing your seatbelt is the easiest and most effective way to protect yourself from serious injury or death in a crash. This simple step takes seconds and saves lives.



-Why it matters: Seatbelts are designed to keep you secure in your seat during a sudden stop or impact, preventing you from being thrown against the dashboard, through the windshield, or out of the vehicle. This applies to everyone, no matter where they are sitting.



-Your resolution: Make buckling up an automatic habit for yourself and a firm rule for anyone who rides with you. Ensure that every passenger, in both the front and back seats, is properly buckled before you start moving.