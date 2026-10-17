AAA: More Than One-Third Of Drivers Fail To Slow Down Or Move Over

October 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Most drivers say they slow down or move over when approaching a vehicle stopped on the roadside. But new research shows many still fail to take action when it matters most.



Ahead of National Slow Down, Move Over Day this October 17th, a new survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that more than 90% of drivers reported slowing down or moving over the last time they passed a disabled vehicle, tow truck, or police vehicle on the shoulder. However, previous observational research found that only 64% of drivers actually changed lanes or reduced their speed when required. More than one-third (36%) did neither.



AAA issued the following release:



The consequences of failing to slow down or move over can be deadly.



More than 2,100 people were struck and killed while stranded or working at the roadside between 2019 and 2023. In 2025 alone, AAA responded to more than 30 million roadside events, and 15 roadside service providers lost their lives in Slow Down, Move Over-related incidents. Several of those crashes involved impaired or hit-and-run drivers.



"Drivers often think roadside danger only affects police officers, firefighters, and tow truck operators," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "But anyone can become vulnerable at the roadside. A flat tire, dead battery, or mechanical problem can place drivers and passengers just feet from moving traffic. That's why slowing down and moving over is so important."



Drivers Want Protection When They're the Ones on the Roadside



A new AAA survey found that drivers understand the risks of being stranded at the roadside. More than half (55%) of Michigan drivers said being struck by another vehicle would be their biggest concern if their vehicle became disabled.



"It's easy to think a roadside stop is someone else's problem," said Woodland. "But every driver could end up in that situation. That's why slowing down and moving over is more than a legal requirement. It's a responsibility we share."



Recognizing the dangers faced by stranded motorists, many states have expanded their Slow Down, Move Over laws to include disabled vehicles and other roadside situations.



Know Your State's Move Over Law



All 50 states have Slow Down, Move Over laws requiring drivers to move over or reduce speed when approaching vehicles stopped on the roadside. However, the specific vehicles covered and speed requirements vary by state.



Michigan Law



In Michigan, drivers must move over for stopped vehicles displaying flashing or hazard lights, including law enforcement, EMS, fire, construction, and tow trucks. If changing lanes is not possible, motorists must reduce speed and proceed with caution.



View state-by-state Slow Down, Move Over requirements in the provided link.



What Should Drivers Do When They See Flashing Lights?



When approaching flashing lights, hazard lights, or a vehicle stopped on the shoulder:



• Slow down as soon as you see the vehicle ahead

• Move over one lane when it is safe to do so

• If you cannot move over safely, reduce speed and proceed with caution

• Stay focused and avoid distractions

• Never drive impaired or drowsy

• Watch for people working or standing near the vehicle





Research from the AAA Foundation found that 63% of crashes involving roadside assistance providers who were struck and killed occurred after the striking vehicle had already left the roadway, highlighting the role distraction, impairment, and fatigue may play in these tragedies.



What Should You Do If Your Vehicle Breaks Down?



A roadside emergency can happen to anyone. AAA recommends:

• Move your vehicle as far away from traffic as possible

• Turn on hazard lights immediately

• Note your location before calling for assistance

• Raise the hood if conditions are safe

• Avoid standing directly in front of or behind your vehicle

• Stay alert to surrounding traffic at all times



"Most drivers never expect to become the person stranded on the shoulder," Woodland said. "But breakdowns happen every day. The safest thing you can do is create as much space as possible between yourself and moving traffic and call for help."



Roadside Safety Starts with Every Driver

For more than two decades, AAA has championed Slow Down, Move Over laws and public education efforts designed to protect roadside workers, emergency responders, and stranded motorists.



"Awareness alone isn't enough," Woodland said. "Every time drivers approach flashing lights or a stopped vehicle on the shoulder, they can help prevent a tragedy. Slow down. Move over. Stay alert."