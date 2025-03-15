AAA Michigan: Thawing Weather Means Potholes

March 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





AAA Michigan is issuing a safety alert for drivers and urging them to watch out for potholes – saying the concrete craters create a safety risk on the road and wreak havoc on vehicles.



AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says “Potholes can damage your vehicle’s tires, alignment, suspension and shocks. So, keep an eye out for potholes and drive around them carefully. Also remember to slow down and move over for AAA tow truck operators. They will be busy helping those who hit a pothole, especially since many new cars do not come with a spare tire.”



According to a new AAA survey, 50% of Michigan drivers consider potholes to be a major problem. Only 7% believe they’re not a problem at all.



While potholes are a reality for many drivers, AAA says sustaining vehicle damage does not have to be and recommends checking your tires - which includes tread depth, tire pressure, suspension, and alignment.



AAA offers the following guidance:



-Tread depth—insert a quarter into the tread groove with Washington’s head upside down. If you can see the top of Washington’s head, start shopping for new tires.



-Tire pressure—check this at least once a month using a quality gauge. Do so before driving when tires have been at rest and are not hot. Follow the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended inflation pressure found on a sticker inside the driver’s side door.



-Suspension and Alignment—look for changes in vehicle handling, excessive vibration or uneven wearing of tires, all indications of a problem with the suspension like alignment or shocks. If your vehicle pulls to the left or right, have the wheel alignment checked by a trusted mechanic.



-Keep Your Eyes on the Road, an alert and cautious driver is less likely to hit a pothole



-Scan the road ahead for potholes and if it is safe to do so, drive around any in your path.

-Increase your following distance so you can see potholes as they appear from under vehicles ahead of you.



-Avoid driving through standing water when possible. Standing water or puddles may disguise a deep pothole. If you cannot avoid the area, drive through slowly and treat it as though there may be a pothole hiding beneath the water.



-If you cannot avoid hitting a pothole, safely reduce your speed and avoid braking abruptly, particularly as you go over the pothole. Striking a pothole at higher speeds increases the chance of severe damage including knocking the wheels out of alignment, affecting the steering, and bending or even breaking suspension components.



-If you hit a pothole, pay attention to any new or unusual noises or vibrations. If you detect something is off with your vehicle, take it to a trusted repair facility for a full vehicle inspection as soon as possible.



Potholes can also be reported directly to MDOT that are on state roads and trunklines.



Photo: AAA