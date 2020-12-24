Gas Prices Spike Across Michigan

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others across the state are likely starting to feel some pain at the pump.



AAA Michigan spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland says prices have really been rising in Michigan over the last ten days or so. She says the statewide average per gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.27 – which is up around 22 cents compared to the same time last week. Woodland tells WHMI gas prices are up across the state and country and have actually jumped quite a bit within the last few weeks.



Woodland says two contributing factors are rising crude oil prices and tightening supplies. She says the domestic price of crude oil has been steadily rising since November and were really starting to hit prices that haven’t been seen since February. Woodland noted that crude oil prices began to rise last month alongside COVID-19 vaccination news and have only continued to increase with the vaccine now becoming available.



Woodland says overall demand this year has still lagged behind the demand seen in 2019 for gasoline. Even with the rising gas prices seen in Michigan within the last week or so, Woodland says prices are still below what was seen around the same time in 2019.



Woodland says typically in the winter months, the demand for gasoline tends to drop because people are driving less. That being said, she says they still anticipate that even with the rising crude oil prices and stocks tightening that eventually prices may go down as demand continues to decline.