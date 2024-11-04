AAA Michigan: "Don't Veer For Deer"

November 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s that time of year again – AAA Michigan is reminding motorists “Don’t Veer for Deer”.



With nearly 600,000 hunters preparing to head out for the start of the Firearm Deer Season, AAA says it is important to remember that over 43.8% of vehicle-deer crashes occur in Michigan during the months of October, November, and December.



Last year, 19 people were killed in deer crashes. Eight were occupants in motor vehicles and 11 were motorcyclists. Another 1,725 people were injured in vehicle-deer crashes.



In Michigan, AAA says vehicle-deer crashes are expensive - causing more than $130 (m) million in damage annually.



The state has a nearly 2 million-strong deer herd. AAA reminds that deer frequently travel in groups so if you see one deer cross the road, chances are there are more nearby.



AAA Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said “With the onset of whitetail deer mating season and more traffic in the woods than normal, fall is a particularly dangerous time for deer-vehicle crashes in Michigan”. She said shorter days call for motorists to be on the lookout for deer - especially at dawn and dusk.



In 2023, there were 58,806 vehicle deer crashes - down slightly from 58,984 during 2022. However, Woodland told WHMI that while the number of crashes was down slightly, the number of deaths and injuries were actually up.



Kent County had the most crashes with 2,171.



The remaining top nine were Oakland (2,125), Genesee (1,605), Allegan (1,545), Jackson (1,521), Ottawa (1,517), Lapeer (1,505), Calhoun (1,332), Washtenaw (1,320) and Clinton (1,306).



Livingston County did not make the top ten but had 1,046 crashes reported.





AAA offered the following Fall Safety Tips:



Motorists



1. Stay awake, alert, and sober.

2. Always wear a seat belt.

3. Be especially alert at dawn and dusk.

4. If you see one deer, slow down. Chances are there are others nearby.

5. If a crash is unavoidable, don’t swerve, brake firmly, hold onto the steering wheel, stay in your lane, and bring your car to a controlled stop.



Motorcyclists



1. Stay awake, alert, and sober.

2. Slow down and be alert for deer whenever you ride.

3. Cover the brakes to reduce reaction time.

4. Use high-beam headlights and additional riding lights when possible.

5. Wear protective gear at all times.