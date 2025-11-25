AAA Michigan: Busy Thanksgiving Holiday Travel; Higher Gas Prices

November 25, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More than 2.6 million Michiganders are expected to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday – another anticipated record.



That’s according to AAA Michigan, which says they’ll travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period that runs from today – Tuesday, November 25th – through Monday, December 1st. The Auto Club says that marks a 1.4% increase over last year and sets a new record for Thanksgiving travel in the Great Lakes State.



Nationwide, AAA expects 81.8 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving. That’s an increase of 1.6 million travelers compared to 2024. Nationally, Thanksgiving remains the busiest travel holiday of the year, surpassing both Memorial Day and Independence Day.



AAA provided the following for Thanksgiving Michigan Travelers:

-Total Travelers: 2,605,426 (+1.4%)

-By Car: 2,300,671 (+1%)

-By Air: 224,600

-By Other Modes (bus, train, cruise): 80,155 (+8.2%)



Meanwhile, gas prices in Michigan are up 9 cents from a week ago, per AAA Monday. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.11 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is 1 cent more than this time last month and 9 cents more than this time last year.



AAA Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said "Many drivers across Michigan are seeing higher prices at the pump heading into Thanksgiving". However, gas prices are only slightly compared to last year, when the state average was $3.02.



For anyone who is hitting the road, Woodland told WHMI he busiest days out on the roadways before the holiday will be today from noon to around 9pm; and then on Wednesday, from 11am to 8pm. And then after holiday, she said the busiest day will be Sunday November 30th as all those travelers return home.