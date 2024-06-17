AAA: MI Gas Prices Up 14 Cents from Last Week

June 17, 2024

Gas prices in Michigan are up 14 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.57 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 1 cent less than this time last month and 3 cents less than this time last year.



Motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $5 from 2023's highest price last August.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand crept higher from 8.94 million b/d to 9.04. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks jumped from 230.9 to 233.5 million barrels as production increased, averaging 10.1 million barrels per day.



At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose by 60 cents to settle at $78.50 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 3.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 459.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.



"Michigan motorists are seeing higher gas prices across much of the state," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gas demand falls, alongside increasing supply and stable oil costs, pump prices may follow suit."

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.55 per gallon, about 5 cents more than last week’s average but still 10 cents less than this same time last year.



Click below to view AAA's state and metro gas averages



· Most expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.64), Grand Rapids ($3.61), Lansing ($3.61)



· Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.47), Benton Harbor ($3.54), Metro Detroit ($3.55)