AAA: MI Gas Prices Up 11 Cents Following Memorial Day Weekend

May 28, 2024

Gas prices in Michigan are up 11 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.66 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 6 cents less than this time last month but still 4 cents more than this time last year.



Motorists are paying an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $4 from 2023's highest price last August.



At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI declined by $1.09 to settle at $77.57 a barrel. Prices fell as the EIA reported that crude oil inventories increased by 1.8 million barrels from the previous week. At 458.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.



"Memorial Day travelers in Michigan saw higher gas prices over the holiday weekend," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demands drops alongside falling crude oil prices, pump prices will likely follow suit."



Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.63 per gallon, about 5 cents more than last week’s average and 4 cents more than this same time last year.



Click link below to view AAA's state and metro gas averages.



· Most expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.70), Lansing ($3.70), Ann Arbor ($3.69)



· Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.57), Marquette ($3.57), Metro Detroit ($3.63)