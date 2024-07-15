AAA: MI Gas Prices Holding Steady

July 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Gas prices in Michigan are up 1 cent from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.58 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 1 cent less than this time last month and 3 cents less than this time last year.



Drivers in Livingston County are paying about $3.70 per gallon.



Motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $5 from 2023's highest price last August.



According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped from 9.42 million b/d to 9.39. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell from 231.7 to 229.7 million barrels, while gasoline production increased, averaging 10.3 million barrels daily.



At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 69 cents to settle at $82.10 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 3.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 445.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.



"With the state average holding steady, Michigan motorists are seeing gas prices similar to what they were this time last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.



"Tepid gasoline demand and waffling oil costs may lead to some short-term stability in pump prices."



Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price held steady. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.54 per gallon, about 1 cent less than last week’s average and 5 cents less than this same time last year.



• Most expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.65), Grand Rapids ($3.64), Benton Harbor ($3.64)



• Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.47), Traverse City ($3.48), Metro Detroit ($3.53)