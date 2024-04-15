AAA: MI Gas Prices Hit New 2024-High Over the Weekend

April 15, 2024

Gas prices in Michigan declined slightly after setting a new 2024-high of $3.70 over the weekend. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.69 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is up 15 cents from a week ago. This price is 19 cents more than this time last month but still 2 cents less than this time last year.



Motorists are paying an average of $55 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $3 from 2023's highest price last August.



"Michigan motorists are seeing higher pump prices, with the state average setting a new 2024-high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to rise, alongside tight supply, then gas prices will likely follow suit."



Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.65 per gallon, about 9 cents more than last week’s average and 1 cent less than this same time last year.



• Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.83), Jackson ($3.76), Lansing ($3.75)



• Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.61), Metro Detroit ($3.65), Grand Rapids ($3.71)