AAA: MI Gas Prices Drop a Dime Since Last Week

April 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Gas prices in Michigan are down 10 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.59 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 2 cents less than this time last month and 6 cents less than this time last year.



Motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $5 from 2023's highest price last August.



According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 8.61 to 8.66 million b/d. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.1 million bbl to 227.4 million bbl.



At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $2.67 to settle at $82.86. Oil prices dipped as the EIA reported crude oil inventories increased by 2.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 460.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are just 1% below the five-year average for this time of year.



"Michigan motorists are finally seeing lower prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "However, a rise in oil prices alongside tight supply could push gas prices higher."



Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.60 per gallon, about 5 cents less than last week’s average and 2 cents less than this same time last year.



Click link below to view AAA's state and metro gas averages



· Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.71), Jackson ($3.69), Ann Arbor ($3.64)



· Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.37), Grand Rapids ($3.53), Flint ($3.55)