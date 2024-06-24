AAA: MI Gas Prices Drop 6 Cents

June 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Gas prices in Michigan are down 6 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.51 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 18 cents less than this time last month and 3 cents less than this time last year.



Motorists are paying an average of $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $6 from 2023's highest price last August.



"Michigan motorists are seeing lower gas prices across the state," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand falls, alongside rising supply, pump prices may continue to decrease."



Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.54 per gallon, about 1 cent less than last week’s average and 8 cents less than this same time last year.



Click below to view AAA's state and metro gas averages.



• Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.57), Traverse City ($3.57), Jackson ($3.56)



• Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.44), Grand Rapids ($3.46), Flint ($3.47)