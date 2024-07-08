AAA: MI Gas Prices Drop 10 Cents From Last Week

Gas prices in Michigan are down 10 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.57 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 12 cents more than this time last month and 8 cents more than this time last year.



Motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $5 from 2023's highest price last August.



"Michigan drivers are seeing cheaper gas prices after the long holiday weekend," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand falls, alongside robust supply, pump prices could follow suit."



Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.54 per gallon, about 5 cents less than last week’s average and 1 cent less than this same time last year.



· Most expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.68), Ann Arbor ($3.60), Grand Rapids ($3.58)



· Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.48), Flint ($3.50), Traverse City ($3.50)