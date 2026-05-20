AAA: More Than 1.3 Million Michiganders To Travel Memorial Day Weekend

May 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s the un-official kick-off to summer.



AAA reports that more than 1.3 million Michiganders will travel at least 50 miles from home for Memorial Day weekend, the second highest on record for the holiday.



The travel period includes five days, beginning this Thursday before Memorial Day and ending on Monday.



Most Michigan travelers will take road trips, with nearly 1.2 million expected to drive. Another 70,000 will fly, while more than 68,000 will travel by other modes such as bus, train, or cruise.



While travel volumes continue to climb, the increase from last year remains limited. Michigan travel rose slightly year over year, reflecting a broader national trend of record-setting travel numbers paired with slower growth.



Nationally, AAA expects nearly 45 million Americans to travel over the Memorial Day holiday, the highest total on record. However, year-over-year growth remains less than one percent.



AAA Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland told WHMI “Memorial Day travel is still reaching record levels, but with the smallest year-over-year increase in more than a decade. Although travel demand remains strong, higher fuel prices and persistent inflation may cause some travelers to shorten trips, delay plans, or stay closer to home.”



Nationally, driving remains the most popular way to travel this Memorial Day weekend. AAA projects 39.1 million people will travel by car, a slight jump over last year.



A holiday road trip will cost more at the gas pump this year.



The Michigan average price for gasoline was $4.80 per gallon of unleaded on Tuesday. Last year, the state average price was $3.20 per gallon on Memorial Day.



With heavier traffic expected, AAA urges drivers to Slow Down, Move Over for disabled vehicles and roadside responders.



During last year’s Memorial Day weekend, AAA responded to more than 350,000 emergency roadside assistance calls nationwide to help stranded drivers with issues like dead batteries, flat tires, and empty fuel tanks. AAA encourages drivers to check their tires, battery, and fluid levels before hitting the road.



More information is available in the provided link.