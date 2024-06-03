AAA: June Begins with Lower Gas Prices in Michigan

June 3, 2024

Gas prices in Michigan are down 11 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.55 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 9 cents less than this time last month and 1 cent less than this time last year.



Motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $5 from 2023's highest price last August.



According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell slightly from 9.31 b/d to 9.14. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 226.8 to 228.8 million bbl.



At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI declined by 60 cents to settle at $79.23 a barrel. Prices fell despite the EIA reporting that crude oil inventories decreased by 4.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 454.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 4% below the five-year average for this time of year.

"Pump prices across Michigan are down as we enter the month of June," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.



"Lower gasoline demand, increasing supply, and falling oil costs could push gas prices down further."



Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.56 per gallon, about 7 cents less than last week’s average and the exact same price as this time last year.



Click the link below to view AAA's state and metro gas averages



· Most expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.65), Ann Arbor ($3.60), Marquette ($3.57)



· Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.49), Flint ($3.50), Traverse City ($3.52)