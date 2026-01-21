AAA: January is a Good Time to Review Insurance Polices

January 21, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



AAA Michigan says January is a good time to review your insurance policies, whether it's on your home or auto. We've had frigid temperatures, wind advisories and snow squalls to start 2026, along with plenty of slide-offs and spinouts on local roadways.



Experts say it's important not to overlook any key coverage gaps.



"With remote and hybrid work becoming increasingly common, homeowners should definitely consider coverage for their home office equipment," spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland told WHMI News.



"Standard policies typically cap reimbursement for business equipment at about $2,500, which may not cover computers, monitors, routers and other essential devises."



Woodland says certain home improvements not only protect your home, but they may also reduce insurance premiums.



"Some of these include updating your plumbing or electrical system, smoke detectors and fire alarms, security systems and smart home monitoring, water leak detection devices, and other home protection technologies that reduce the likelihood or severity of losses."



Just like homeowners’ policies, auto insurance needs can shift over time, yet many drivers renew without reviewing their coverage.



“Changes such as buying a new vehicle, adding a teen driver, moving to a new neighborhood, or driving more (or less) than in previous years can all affect premiums and protection levels,” Woodland said.



AAA recommends confirming that liability limits are adequate, optional coverages like uninsured motorist protection are up to date, and discounts for safe driving, good student discount for teens, telematics like AAADrive, or multi vehicle households are being applied.