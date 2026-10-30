AAA: Saturday Halloween Raises The Stakes For Road Safety

October 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Halloween brings added dangers to the road every year but AAA is warning motorists and families to be especially cautious this year as Halloween falls on a Saturday.



The Auto Club Group says “Saturday night could bring a potentially dangerous mix of trick-or-treaters walking through neighborhoods, motorists traveling to parties and other weekend activities, and children and teens riding bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters.”



Safe Kids Worldwide reports that children are more than twice as likely to be struck and killed by a vehicle on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Popular trick-or-treating hours are between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. Adding to the concern, NHTSA reports that 201 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes on Halloween night from 2020 through 2024.



AAA Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland told WHMI “Halloween already demands a driver’s full attention, and having it fall on a Saturday night adds another reason to be especially cautious. Expect more people to be out after dark and slow down in neighborhoods. A child in a costume, or someone riding an e-bike or e-scooter, can appear in your path with very little warning.”





-Halloween Safety Tips for Drivers



AAA encourages motorists to:



• Slow down in neighborhoods. Children may unexpectedly step into the street or cross between parked vehicles.



• Expect the unexpected. Look carefully at intersections, medians, curbs, driveways and alleys.



• Back up carefully. Check around your vehicle before backing out of driveways or parking spaces and continue looking for children as you move.



• Eliminate distractions. Put the phone away and keep your attention on the road.



• Use extra caution after dark. Turn headlights on early and actively scan for pedestrians, bicyclists and e-ride users.



• Never drive impaired. Anyone celebrating with alcohol or other impairing substances should arrange a safe ride before the festivities begin.





-Halloween Safety Tips for Trick-or-Treaters



Parents and caregivers can help children stay safer by:



• Making costumes easier to see. Add reflective tape or stickers to costumes and bags and have children carry flashlights or glow sticks.



• Keeping costumes safe for walking. Choose costumes that fit properly and do not obstruct a child's vision.



• Crossing where drivers expect pedestrians. Use sidewalks and crosswalks, and avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked vehicles.



• Looking before crossing. Look left, right and left again before entering the street.



• Avoiding distractions. Put phones away and remove earbuds while walking, particularly when crossing streets.



• Supervising younger children. Children younger than 12 should trick-or-treat with adult supervision.





-E-Bikes and E-Scooters Add Another Consideration



E-bikes and e-scooters can introduce another traffic safety concern on Halloween night, particularly when riders are sharing dark, busy streets with trick-or-treaters and motorists.



“A helmet may not be part of the costume, but it should be part of the ride,” Woodland said. “If you're heading out on an e-bike or e-scooter, wear a properly fitted helmet and make sure drivers can see you.”



AAA recommends e-bike and e-scooter riders:



• Wear a properly fitted helmet.



• Be visible. Use appropriate lights and wear reflective or brightly colored materials.



• Make sure costumes don't interfere with riding. Avoid anything that restricts vision, movement or control of the e-ride.



• Put away distractions. Avoid phones and headphones while riding.



• Slow down around pedestrians. Expect heavy foot traffic in neighborhoods and trick-or-treating areas.



• Ride predictably and follow traffic laws. Never ride impaired.



Families can find additional information about helmets, visibility, riding safely around traffic and other e-ride safety topics in AAA's E-Ride Safety Guide. That link is provided.