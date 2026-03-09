AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Rise To Highest Since August Of 2024

March 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Gas prices are skyrocketing across Michigan and the WHMI listening area – reaching their highest level since August of 2024.



AAA Michigan reports gas prices are up 56-cents from a week ago. Diesel has seen even bigger increases.



Motorists are now paying an average of $3.55 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is 72 cents more than this time last month and 51-cents more than this time last year.



Motorists are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $3 from 2025's highest price last August.



AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said "Gas prices across Michigan have skyrocketed, with drivers paying the highest prices since August of 2024. If crude oil prices continue to climb, pump prices may increase further."



Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased.



Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.49 per gallon, about 47-cents more than last week’s average and 46-cents more than this same time last year.



According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.73 million b/d to 8.29 million. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 254.8 million barrels to 253.1 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.3 million barrels per day.



At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $9.89 to settle at $90.90 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 3.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 439.3 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.