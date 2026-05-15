AAA: As Gas Prices Soar, Cost Cutting Habits Could Put Memorial Day Drivers At Risk

May 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As gas prices reach four year highs, and millions prepare for a Memorial Day road trip, AAA is discouraging cost-cutting measures that increase the risk of breakdowns and expensive repairs.



AAA expects more than 44.9 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles from home over the Memorial Day holiday. More than 39 million will travel by car, making it one of the busiest driving periods of the year. A link to the full forecast is provided.



Gas prices are running at their highest levels in four years, so this year’s road trip is likely to cost more at the gas pump. On Wednesday, the Michigan average gas price was $4.83 per gallon. Last year, drivers paid an average of $3.20 on Memorial Day. Visit Gasprices.AAA.com to review daily average prices.



Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said “When fuel prices rise, drivers often look for immediate ways to save money, and that can include delaying maintenance or stretching a tank of gas longer than recommended. Those short term decisions can lead to long term costs, especially during busy travel weekends.”





-Running on Fumes



A new AAA survey found that when pump prices rise, nearly half (47%) of Michiganders let their gas tank fall closer to empty than usual before filling up.



“Repeatedly driving on a very low fuel level can damage the fuel pump, potentially leading to repair costs of $1,000 or more,” said Woodland. “AAA recommends refilling your gas tank before it drops below a quarter full.”





-Poor Maintenance Reduces Fuel Economy



AAA also notes that delaying routine vehicle maintenance can reduce fuel economy.



Underinflated tires, worn engine components, dirty air filters, and overdue oil changes can lower gas mileage, forcing drivers to spend more at the pump over time.



“Skipping maintenance to save money often has the opposite effect,” Woodland said. “Poor vehicle condition can reduce fuel efficiency, increase breakdown risk, and lead to repair bills that far exceed the cost of basic upkeep.”



During last year’s Memorial Day holiday, AAA responded to more than 350,000 roadside assistance calls nationwide, many tied to preventable issues such as dead batteries, flat tires, and overheating engines.



AAA encourages drivers to get their vehicles inspected now, while there is still time before the holiday rush.