AAA: Gas Prices Down Slightly After Setting 2024-High Friday

July 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Gas prices in Michigan declined slightly after setting a new 2024-high of $3.81 on Friday. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.77 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is up 9 cents from a week ago. This price is 8 cents more than this time last month and 12 cents more than this time last year.



Drivers in Livingston County are paying about $3.93 for regular.



Motorists are paying an average of $56 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $2 from 2023's highest price last August.



According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose unexpectedly from 8.78 million b/d to 9.45. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell from 233 to 227.4 million barrels. Gasoline production rose, averaging 10.2 million barrels per day.



At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 63 cents to settle at $77.59 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 3.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 436.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year.



"Michigan drivers are seeing much higher prices at the pump as the state average set a new 2024-high on Friday," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Refinery issues in Joliet, Illinois, alongside higher gasoline demand, have led to an increase in gas prices across the upper Midwest."



Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.70 per gallon, about 6 cents more than last week’s average and 3 cents more than this same time last year.



Click below to view AAA's state and metro gas averages



• Most expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.89), Grand Rapids ($3.88), Saginaw ($3.87)



• Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.48), Metro Detroit ($3.70), Traverse City ($3.75)