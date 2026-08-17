AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Climb Again After Brief Decline

August 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Following a brief decline, gas prices are back up across the state. That’s according to AAA Michigan.



Gas prices in Michigan are up 12 cents from a week ago.



AAA reports drivers are now paying an average of $4.27 per gallon for regular unleaded. Prices are higher locally - with some gas stations in the Howell area charging around $4.40 per gallon.



The average price is 19 cents more than this time last month and $1.13 more than this time last year.



AAA Michigan Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said “The relief Michigan drivers experienced last week was short-lived, as pump prices have reversed course and climbed by double digits. While the increase may be frustrating, motorists can help offset higher fuel costs by combining errands, maintaining proper tire pressure, and comparing gas prices before filling up."



AAA offered the following reminders and ways to save on gasoline:



• Combine errands to limit driving time.



• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.



• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.



• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.



• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs.





Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found in the provided link.