AAA: Michigan Gas Prices Hit New 2025-High

September 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews





Gas prices in Michigan declined slightly after setting a new 2025-high.



The new high of $3.39 was reached on August 27th. AAA reports that Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.30 per gallon for regular unleaded - which is up 1-cent from a week ago. That price is 15 cents more than this time last month and 7 cents less than this time last year.



Prices in the Livingston County area were around $3.39, $3.36 in Washtenaw County, and $3.29 in Oakland County.



AAA Michigan Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland said "Refinery issues in Whiting, Indiana led Michigan to a new 2025-high ahead of Labor Day weekend. As the refinery gets back online, Michigan motorists may see some relief at the pump."



Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.30 per gallon, about 1 cent less than last week’s average and 11 cents less than this same time last year.