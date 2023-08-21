Gas Prices Decline After Setting New 2023 High Last Week

August 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Gas prices in Michigan dropped after setting a new 2023-high last week.



That’s according to AAA Michigan. It reports Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.86 per gallon for regular unleaded - which is down 5 cents from this time last week.



AAA says the price is 34 cents more than this time last month but still 5 cents less than this time last year. The Auto Club reports that although demand for gasoline has fallen, fluctuating oil prices have kept pump prices elevated.



According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, oil prices declined amid ongoing concern that if interest rates continue to increase, the economy could tip into a recession. If it does, the EIA says oil demand and prices would likely decline. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased from 445.6 to 439.7 million bbl.



AAA Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland commented that "Michigan's gas prices have steadily declined after setting a new 2023-high. While demand has decreased slightly, gas prices may continue to fluctuate through mid-September".



A link to view AAA's state and metro gas averages is provided.