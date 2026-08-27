AAA Offers Traffic Safety Guidance For New School Year

August 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The back-to-school commute creates one of the busiest and most unpredictable traffic environments of the year. That’s according to AAA Michigan.



Some students have already returned for classes, while others will be soon locally and across the state.



AAA Spokeswoman Adrienne Woodland told WHMI "School commutes are now more complex than ever. Drivers aren’t just watching for students on foot and children getting on or off school buses. They're also sharing the road with e-bike and e-scooter riders. When you combine that with distracted driving and speeding, the consequences can be devastating."



As students return to the classroom, drivers will encounter:

• heavier traffic around schools

• increased pedestrian activity

• school buses making frequent stops

• e-bike and e-scooter riders traveling to and from schools



School Safety Starts with Drivers



AAA urges drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions, and remain alert in school zones and residential neighborhoods. Children may cross unexpectedly, rush toward a bus stop, or emerge from between parked vehicles.



Drivers should:

• Obey posted school zone speed limits

• Put phones away and eliminate distractions

• Watch for crossing guards and pedestrians

• Allow extra travel time to avoid rushing



Students are reminded to:

• Cross at marked crosswalks whenever possible

• Stay alert and avoid phones when walking near traffic and crossing streets

• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing a roadway

• Use designated crosswalks and bus loading areas

• Follow school safety rules for bicycles, e-bikes, and scooters



School Bus Safety Remains Critical



School buses are among the safest ways for students to travel, but the moments when children enter and exit the bus can be especially dangerous.



Drivers should:

• Stop for school buses displaying flashing red lights and an extended stop arm

• Remain stopped until children have safely cleared the roadway

• Watch carefully for students crossing near the bus



E-Bikes and E-Scooters Require Extra Awareness



As e-bike and e-scooter popularity continues to climb, more students are expected to use these devices for the daily trip to and from school. That makes it increasingly important for riders and motorists to understand how to safely share the road.



Woodland said “These devices are not toys. E-bikes and scooters can travel at speeds that catch riders and drivers off guard. As e-ride usage increases, so have the number of serious injuries and deaths. If your child plans to e-ride to school, we encourage parents to teach safe riding habits before the first day.”



The Auto Club Group developed the E-Ride Ready campaign to help families make informed decisions about e-bikes and e-scooters. Consumers can download AAA’s free E-Ride Safety Guide for an overview of e-ride classifications, helmet standards, and guidance for safe riding habits.





As students prepare to ride to school, AAA reminds e-riders to:

• Know local e-ride laws, including age requirements, helmet rules, and where e-bikes and e-scooters can be ridden

• Wear a properly fitted helmet that matches the speed and capabilities of the device

• Obey traffic signals, signs, and speed limits, especially at intersections and crossings