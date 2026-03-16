AAA Activates Tow to Go for St. Patrick’s Day

March 16, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



AAA urges partygoers to plan ahead this St. Patrick’s Day. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program to offer a safe alternative for those who find themselves without a sober ride. The service will be available from 6 p.m. Monday, March 16, through 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 18.



Tow to Go provides a confidential ride and vehicle tow to a safe location for impaired drivers. AAA stresses that the service is intended as a backup plan rather than a primary transportation option.



“Tow to Go is one way AAA works to make our roads safe,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA. “We offer this program because too many lives are lost every year in drug and alcohol-related crashes. Although it is available to help prevent a bad situation from getting worse, we strongly encourage people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. The best plan is always to designate a sober driver or arrange safe transportation before drinking begins.”



Together, alcohol and drug-impaired driving remain preventable threats that endanger motorists, passengers, and pedestrians every day. Alcohol impaired driving alone accounts for about 30 percent of all traffic fatalities nationwide, killing 34 people every day, or one every 42 minutes (NHTSA).



Benefits of Tow-to-Go:



· Free confidential ride available to AAA Members and non-members.



· The AAA tow truck transports the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.



· Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.



· In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.



· Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.



AAA reminds drivers that impaired driving is completely preventable. Planning a safe ride in advance can save lives and spare families from devastating loss.



Since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has provided a safe ride to more than 30,000 people.