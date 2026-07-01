AAA: 2.6 Million Michiganders Expected To Travel For Fourth Of July Week

July 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More than 2.6 million Michiganders will travel at least 50 miles from home for the busy 4th of July holiday travel period.



That’s according to AAA Michigan. The Independence Day travel period is defined from Saturday, June 27th through Sunday, July 5th.



Most travelers will take to the road - with more than 2 million Michiganders driving to their destinations. Air travel is softening slightly, while cruising and other modes of transportation see the strongest growth.



While this year’s increase is modest compared to recent gains, AAA reports it still sets a record for Fourth of July travel in Michigan, as strong consumer demand continues to offset higher travel costs.



Woodland said “For many families, traveling for Independence Day isn’t just a trip, it’s a tradition. Vacations are one category where consumers are still willing to spend, even if that means cutting back on something else. With an extended holiday travel period, we expect busy roads, steady demand for flights, and continued interest in cruises across many parts of the country.”



Rather than staying home, many travelers are choosing to offset higher travel costs by:



• Taking shorter vacations

• Choosing destinations closer to home

• Closely comparing the cost of driving vs flying

• Planning a cruise or all-inclusive resort where costs are more defined

• Cutting back on extras like eating out and souvenirs



That flexibility is said to help sustain overall travel volume, even when prices increase. For those who haven’t finalized their plans, AAA says it’s not too late to work with a travel agent to find last-minute options or savings.



Meanwhile, national travel figures are slightly higher than last year.



Florida’s growth reflects a broader national trend. AAA projects 72.2 million Americans to travel during the Independence Day holiday period, setting another record despite a slower pace of growth. This year’s projection is only a half-percent increase from last year as rising inflationary pressures take a toll.



AAA is also preparing to rescue thousands of drivers with car trouble over the 4th of July holiday and working to keep impaired drivers off the road. It says “Combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly”. According to NHTSA, 38% of the drivers killed in fatal crashes during the 2024 Fourth of July holiday period were drunk.



AAA’s has activated its “Tow to Go” program, which serves as that last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road. AAA says increased travel, late-night celebrations and alcohol consumption can create a dangerous mix over the Fourth of July holiday - contributing to a rise in impaired-driving crashes and fatalities.



For more than 25 years, The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program, which offers a safe ride for would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.



The free and confidential service will be available from 6pm Friday, July 3rd through 6am Monday.



Last year, AAA received more than 687,000 calls for roadside assistance from drivers experiencing car trouble during the Independence Day holiday period. Officials urge drivers to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, or arrange alternative transportation before celebrating.



Woodland said "Tow to Go is there if you need it, but it’s not a substitute for proper planning. The safest choice is always to arrange a ride before you go out."



Service is provided within a 10-mile radius and those in need can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.



The full travel forecast and additional safety information are available in the provided link.