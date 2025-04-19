AAA: "4/20 Day" Creates High Stakes On The Road

April 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The national cannabis holiday "4/20" can mean high stakes on roadways – that’s according to AAA Michigan.



Recent AAA research revealed what was said to be an alarming statistic - about 85% of cannabis users admit to driving the same day after consumption.



AAA Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said "Regardless of whether cannabis is legal or prescribed, driving under the influence of the drug is illegal and extremely dangerous. When you drive high, your reflexes, focus, and decision-making can all go up in smoke. Driving in this state makes the highway a high-risk area for other motorists.”



A recent study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety used surveys to gain a deeper understanding of cannabis consumers’ behaviors and perceptions of themselves.





AAA said a few key themes emerged from survey respondents who are confirmed cannabis consumers:



-Daily and frequent consumption – 44.1% said they consume cannabis multiple times per day



-Driving regularly – 57.8% indicated that they drive daily



-Consuming then driving is common – 84.8% revealed that they drive the same day that they consume cannabis, with 53% saying they consumed an hour or less before driving



-Believe consumption has little effect on driving – 46.9% believe they either drive the same, a little better (14.7%), or much better (19.4%)



-Cannabis industry carries weight – 38.6% said they would trust messaging about cannabis use and safe driving from cannabis industry groups and cannabis brands/companies (37.3%)



Woodland stressed “The road requires clear heads not clouded minds. “If you plan to celebrate 4/20, find a safe ride before taking any impairing substances. This is critical so motorists are not in the position of having to decide if they’re sober enough to drive.”



The effort to educate motorists about the dangers of impaired driving and other risky behaviors behind the wheel is part of AAA – The Auto Club Group’s new traffic safety campaign “Crashes Hit Different.”



On average, someone is killed in a car crash every 12 minutes on the nation’s roads, primarily due to four factors: impaired driving, distractions, not buckling up and speed.



By partnering with roadway safety organizations, community groups, and drivers themselves, AAA aims to “prevent these senseless tragedies”.



In 2024, AAA – The Auto Club Group conducted a traffic safety survey asking Michigan residents whether their state has done enough to address the traffic safety implications of cannabis impaired driving since its legalization. Nearly half (45%) said more could be done through law enforcement, while 53% said more could be done through public education.



More information from AAA regarding cannabis-impaired driving is provided in the link.