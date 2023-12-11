AAA: 3.6M Michiganders to Travel During Holidays

December 11, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



AAA projects 3.6 million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more between Christmas and New Year. That’s a 2.4% increase over last year and second highest year-end travel forecast since 2000.



2019 remains the busiest Christmas and New Year’s travel period on record, with 3.7 million Michigan travelers.



Road travel is expected to be the second highest on record after 2019, with more than 3.3 million Michiganders driving to their holiday destinations.



AAA projects gas prices this holiday season to resemble last year – roughly 2.99 a gallon on Christmas Day and 3.19 on New Year’s Day.



“AAA has seen steady year-over-year growth in travel demand, culminating with what is expected to be the second-busiest year-end holiday travel season on record in Michigan and nationwide,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group.



“Despite various inflationary pressures, Americans are still willing to budget for travel. With a near record number of travelers, the roads, airports and cruise lines will be more crowded than normal. So finalize your travel plans now, anticipate longer lines, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.”