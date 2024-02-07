AAA-1B Changes Name To "AgeWays Nonprofit Senior Services"

February 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com.





The Area Agency on Aging 1-B is ringing in its 50th anniversary in 2024 with a name change and new initiatives in serving older adults, adults with disabilities, and family caregivers.



It’s now known as AgeWays Nonprofit Senior Services - a name said to reflect its mission of helping people age in the ways they choose.



Like other Area Agencies on Aging, it was designated by the region it covers – “1-B”: Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, and Washtenaw counties. Other AAAs have also changed their name to make it easier for older adults and family caregivers to find the help they need.



CEO/President Michael Karson told WHMI they’re excited to move forward with the launch of their new name; saying the old one was bureaucratic, hard to understand, and didn’t really reflect who they are and how they help people. He said it was also difficult to remember and they’re hoping the new name will help them reach out better and connect with more people who need their services and resources. Karson noted they’ll be doing a roll-out campaign and advertising throughout the year, along with different events.



Karson said AgeWays has a multitude of programs, and the gateway into the agency is their information assistance line. He says people can simply call 1-800-852-7795 and speak to a well-trained professional who will listen to them, find out what their needs are, and help direct them to services or whatever they might need. The agency can connect people with in-home care, Meals on Wheels, adult day services, respite services, classes on caregiving, information, and other support.



Karson described AgeWays as a “very rich connection” for those aged 60 and over who need services in many different ways to help them live independently. He encouraged people to reach out - noting there is no cost for services as they are paid for through state and federal funding. Karson said they are there to help and support people whether it’s a caregiver at home who needs assistance or training, someone who wants to avoid going into a nursing home, people who need meals delivered or congregate meals, or other in-home services for those who need help with activities and daily living, or even housekeeping.



The number of older adults the agency serves is growing and AgeWays continues to expand its offerings to help older adults age in place with dignity and independence while providing tools to family caregivers to reduce stress and gain confidence. The shortage of caregivers – both family and paid – will also continue to grow.



Karson noted figures show the baby boomer population increases every year, which is expected to continue for the next 15 to 20 years before leveling out and declining. He said one of their concerns is that the other generations moving up after the baby boomers and census figures show the population is lower - which will make it harder to find caregivers and others who can help and a lot of people will be counting on care to remain independent.



As the non-profit celebrates its 50th year with a new name, officials say they’re proud to have added important new initiatives that support family caregivers, including a respite services voucher for family caregivers, and a comprehensive, free online educational platform.



Those are detailed in the attachments and web link.



Karson was a recent guest on WHMI's Viewpoint program. That link is also provided.