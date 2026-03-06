As AI Expands, Data Centers Spark Debate In Rural Michigan

March 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / Public News Service





Artificial intelligence and cloud computing are fueling rapid growth in data centers across the country, and Michigan already has more than 50 operating across the state.



Most data centers in Michigan are clustered around metro areas, such as Detroit and Grand Rapids, but developers are increasingly looking toward smaller rural communities, where land is usually cheaper.



Jean Hardy, an assistant professor of media and information in the College of Communications Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University, said when it comes to data centers in rural areas, the residents there have three main concerns.



"Land use, electricity and water consumption," he said, "and they're going to be the unknown, long-term impacts of data centers on local communities – both from a jobs perspective, but then also a quality-of-life perspective."



Various communities are now grappling with proposals for massive data centers.

In the WHMI listening area, communities like Lyon and Saline Townships have approved data center projects. In Lyon Township, the project is in an industrial permitted use area. One proposed in Howell Township has been on hold and a moratorium was enacted.



Amid the controversy over rural projects, Hardy said the rapid growth of data centers is being driven by a mix of forces happening at the same time.



"We are sort of in a perfect storm of public opinion, controversy, technological advancement," he said, "as well as a planning and policy landscape that isn't really well-prepared for these types of things."



He said well-intentioned activists and community groups are making posts against data centers on platforms such as Instagram – but, he said it takes a data center for them to make that post.



"We don’t want them in residential areas, we can’t build them in cities because we don't have the space, and we can't build them in rural areas because we don't want to destroy farmland," he said. "Then where do we put them? The moon? Like, that technology doesn't exist yet."



Hardy said the debate over data center placement ultimately comes down to two questions: What are the trade-offs, and what are people willing to give up?



Main Photo: Public News Service

Middle: Lyon Township Project Flex