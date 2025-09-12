Howell's Annual Rocktoberfest This Saturday

September 12, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Put on your lederhosen and dirndl dress for Howell's annual Rocktoberfest Saturday evening.



The "Traditional" or family-friendly portion is from 5 pm until 7 pm in the North State Street lot next to the historic courthouse.



There will be a stein holding contest, yodeling, photo ops and lawn games. Beer from Aberrant Ales and Hallboy BBQ.



"Agape City Church will be there with some activities on the courthouse lawn," says Downtown Development Director Lexie Wilcox. "There will be some fun competitions, good food, live music."



"It is German-themed, so German attire is encouraged."



Rocktoberfest is a ticketed event, but children 12 and under are free if accompanied by an adult at least 21-years-old.



The ROCK portion begins at 7 pm with Detroit area classic rockers Crewsade.



Photos courtesy of Howell Downtown.