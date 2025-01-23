LESA Looking to Fill Vacant Board Seat

January 23, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Livingston Educational Service Agency Board of Education is accepting applications to fill a vacant seat.



Trustee Eileen Jankowski announced her resignation, which is effective Feb. 1.



“Eileen’s contributions to the Livingston Educational Service Agency have been invaluable,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Hubert said. “Her compassion, commitment and insight have left a lasting impact on our Agency and the broader community. We fully support and respect her decision and are deeply grateful for her service.”



The school board is planning to conduct interviews during a public meeting on Feb. 12. Ideally, the new board member will be appointed the same day.



Interested applicants should submit their letters of interest to Hubert by Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. His email is mike@livingstonesa.org or they can be mailed to Livingston Educational Service Agency Attn: Dr. Michael Hubert 1425 W. Grand River Ave., Howell, Michigan 48843.



Those with questions can either email Hubert or call 517-540-6801.