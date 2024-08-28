Brighton City Police Officers to Get Body Cameras

August 28, 2024

Tom Tolen



More and more police departments across the country are getting body cameras these days, and the Brighton City Police Dept. will soon be included in that group.



The Brighton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to authorize purchase of the cameras, which will cost the city roughly $21,000 for the first year. The cost for this budget year will be just under $17,000 for the camera equipment plus a one-time purchase of a Dell workstation at $3,900.



The camera equipment will be paid for over a 5-year period, with the annual cost over the remaining four years being $16,982. A budget amendment was included in the action, with the purchase utilizing the fund balance from the Federal Forfeiture account. Chief Brent Pirochta assured council that police body cameras and related equipment are allowable expenses under the federal rules.



Based on Pirochta’s recommendation, the city will be purchasing Safe Fleet body cameras, after he recommended them over two other brands: AXON and WRAP. The city already has in-car video cameras in all of its patrol vehicles, and Pirochta says the purchase will give the police dept. "enhanced accountability and transparency," along with evidence collection that can be used in court, a training tool for officers, will reduce “frivolous" complaints, increase trust and cooperation with the local community and reduce litigation costs.



Pirochta said each of the other three providers had at least one drawback, whether it was high cost or lack of compatibility between the body camera and in-car video systems. In the end, Safe Fleet was found to meet all of the department’s needs, and includes three days of on-site training for officers. However, it was noted that the city will save $1,100 by getting the required Dell workstation from UTEC at $3,900, rather than for $5,000 if procured through Safe Fleet. The UTEC version has the exact specifications, Pirochta said.