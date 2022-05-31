gas-prices-oil

May 31, 2022

Ken Rogulski / news@whmi.com



Gasoline prices are up about 12 cents a gallon this week over last week. That

according to the Michigan AAA. Even as Memorial Day fades away in the rearview

mirror, the highest price was recorded in Metro Detroit……4.71 per gallon and this

is regular, nor premium. And that IS THE highest in the state. The lowest price was

found in Grand Rapids at 4.49. The auto club says if the price of crude oil stays at

it’s current price of $10-5 per barrel, gas will remain high.