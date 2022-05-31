gas-prices-oil
May 31, 2022
Ken Rogulski / news@whmi.com
Gasoline prices are up about 12 cents a gallon this week over last week. That
according to the Michigan AAA. Even as Memorial Day fades away in the rearview
mirror, the highest price was recorded in Metro Detroit……4.71 per gallon and this
is regular, nor premium. And that IS THE highest in the state. The lowest price was
found in Grand Rapids at 4.49. The auto club says if the price of crude oil stays at
it’s current price of $10-5 per barrel, gas will remain high.