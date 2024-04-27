Wrangler's Saloon Could Return To Howell Township

April 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular western-themed bar and restaurant could be returning to Howell Township.



Wrangler's Saloon at 4020 West Grand River closed following the pandemic. Now, a new venture is planned with the same name. In addition to the bar and restaurant, the venue would feature live music and entertainment and a rooftop patio.



The project was before the Howell Township Planning Commission at a recent meeting for preliminary site plan review. The applicant is listed as WD Realty.



Plans call for removing the existing building and erecting a new two-story restaurant with 250-person seating capacity totaling roughly 7,000-square-feet. The existing asphalt parking lot would be demolished and replaced with 83 vehicular spaces including four barrier-free spaces and thirteen motorcycle spaces.



The site is currently zoned Regional Service Commercial District and located at the corner of North Burkhart Road and West Grand River. A memo states the building placement utilizes the corner to highlight the building and make it a prominent feature of the site with the parking in the back. The applicants said they feel that the location is appropriate as it appears to honor the historic location of the previous building that was on site.